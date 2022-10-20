REPUBLICAN
JoAnn K. Birrell, incumbent
Occupation: District 3 County Commissioner
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Residence: Marietta (unincorporated Cobb)
Hometown: Goldsboro NC
Family (spouse, children): Husband Dave, two stepchildren and 3 grandchildren
Education/military service: BA in Political Science and Paralegal Certificate.
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, currently hold the position of District 3 Commissioner
Campaign website: JoAnnCan.com.
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
No. I have always supported the SPLOST being a referendum for the voters to decide with a clear project list and a reasonable time horizon for renewal for voters yet again decide. However, I cannot support a 1-cent tax for 30 years on top of the millage, ESPLOST, and the county SPLOST in place already for 6 years. It’s too long and too much particularly when our families are struggling with crippling inflation.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
We should encourage developers to offer incentives and discounts to law enforcement, teachers and county employees when buying homes. For instance, I had a zoning a few years ago for condos on Atlanta Rd., and the developer offered to pay closing costs for county employees. We are dealing with a housing market at record highs, a county that is in-demand, and prices being driven by inflation and supply chain issues. Innovative ideas and working collaboratively with developers and stakeholders to offer discounts or incentives for public safety employees and teachers is our best way forward.
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
I fall on the side of less density, more greenspace, and appropriate zoning that is in compliance with our land use plan and existing neighborhoods. My record shows that this philosophy is exactly what has driven my decisions in zoning during my time on the Commission. Additionally, I have listened to constituents impacted by potential zonings and worked closely with other stakeholders involved to protect our quality of life, host community meetings prior to public hearings and I will continue doing the same.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best of disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
I have been a strong proponent of more transparency. My belief is that communication is the key to accomplishing that. This is why I work tirelessly to update my constituents, return calls and emails, remain involved in the community, and maintain an open-door policy. A majority of my time is spent addressing questions, concerns, and needs of my constituents. We need more of that from county officials and must continue to do more to engage the community at large and make sure our county government is responsive.
DEMOCRAT
Christine Triebsch
Occupation: Family and Juvenile Law Attorney and small business owner, Christine A. Triebsch, P.C.
Party: Democrat
Age: 60
Residence: East Cobb County
Hometown: Kearney, NE
Family (spouse, children): Husband, Kevin; a son 23 and a daughter 19.
Education: John Marshall Law School (Atlanta) 1995, J.D.
Email: ChristineForGa@gmail.com
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: ChristineForGa.com
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
I support public transit in Cobb County. Until I see the specifics of the 30-year sales tax, I cannot comment on the suggested number of years or the tax rate. But generally, we have talented individuals in Cobb County and we have a number of employment centers in which linking the two would benefit the employee, the employer, the County and the State. The businesses need assurance that the employees can be easily transported from Cobb County to the employer/business. We need to keep our Cobb County graduates, potential employees and residents in our State so that we can benefit from their education, expertise, and knowledge. In addition, Public transit from Cobb County to the entertainment centers or other popular areas within the Metro Atlanta area would be an additional win-win for the Cobb County residents and the economy.
I believe Cobb County residents should be engaged in the public transit decision-making process as well. Making the information easily available to all, receiving input from all, and addressing any concerns is critical to build transparency and trust between the Commissioners and the residents – after all, the Commissioners work for the residents of Cobb County.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers, and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
Generally, those who protect, educate, and respond to our family’s needs should be able to obtain affordable housing, in or near the area in which they are employed. I understand that wages are not keeping up with housing costs, preventing individuals from seeking a home of their own because their income does not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Incentives is a place to start. Loans with strings attached could be an option. Strings may include: the property is used only as a principal residence; they stay on the job for a certain number of years; they provide evidence that they are still employed in the field; they provide evidence of occupancy in the house, are a few ideas to be addressed. Working with agencies, programs, local and national groups who have seen successful implementation of such a program is a great place to start.
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
To answer this question, much more information is needed. The first question is: What do the homeowners and residents of District 3 want? What property is sought to be zoned or rezoned? What is the property currently zoned? What is the community’s input about the property? Have their concerns or issues been properly addressed? Is the change consistent with the comprehensive plan or a master plan? What about the adjacent properties, how are their properties affected? Again, all interested parties, and especially, the homeowners and residents must to be involved in the discussion to ensure District 3 is livable, with housing and transportation options to enhance their quality of life.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
First, the public should have access to data generated by or received by the county government. With the internet and numerous search engines, private sector information is readily available, and so should county government data and information. In other words, is the data readily available or is the data hidden or too enormous and large to be useful versus in an organized fashion for ease of access and readability?
Second, how is the county conveying information to the public? The information should be conveyed in an efficient, available manner to the public. How do the elected government officials communicate with the public when questions arise about the county? Many different modes should be used, like regular emails, videos, social media, the County website, etc. But most importantly, the public must be notified, heard, and their questions or concerns addressed.
Third, all work sessions as well as County Commission meetings should be streamed live, and they should be archived on the website for future access.
A transparent and accountable government builds trust and empowers and engages the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.