Dr. Rich McCormick
Robert Franklin Christian III
REPUBLICAN
Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician
Party: Republican Party
Age: 53
Residence: Suwanee, Georgia
Hometown: Career Marine- all over the U.S. and abroad.
Family (Spouse, children): Dr. Debra Miller and 7 children.
Education/military service: Residency, Emory School of Medicine, 2010-2013; Medical School, Morehouse School of Medicine, 2006-2010; Graduate School, National University, 1995-1998, Masters of Business Administration; Undergraduate, Oregon State University, 1986-1990, Bachelors of Science, Exercise and Sports Science. Military: Aviation Safety School, 1999; Command and Staff School, 1999; Airborne (Jump) School, 1997; Survival, Evasion, Rescue School, 1996; Amphibious Warfare School, 1995; Flight School, 1991-1992; The Basic School, 1990; Mountain Warfare Leaders Course, 1988
Have you served in elected office before: No. Student Body President, Morehouse School of Medicine
Campaign website: https://www.richmccormick.us
DEMOCRAT
Occupation: Board Member, CatStone Books Inc.
Party: Democrat
Age: 51
Residence: Dawson County
Hometown: (No response given)
Family (spouse, children): (No response given)
Education/military service: (No response given)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.christianforga6.com
