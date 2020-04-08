Well before the coronavirus brought its havoc, the print industry was already facing challenging times.
As audiences continue to transition from legacy to online media, the Marietta Daily Journal valiantly embraced both — maintaining a seven-day print product while bolstering efforts on our website and the MDJ app.
While many still favor the feel of a print newspaper in their hands, it’s becoming increasingly clear that a larger portion of our audience turns first to our digital products.
We “dug in our heels” in the fight to continue printing 365 days per year, but a new set of circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic hastened a change for MDJ readers.
Many of our long-term customers have shuttered their businesses or reduced operations. The pandemic has created a rapid erosion of their revenue and subsequently the advertising dollars spent with this publication. Further, there is no clear, visible end to when economics may return to pre-crisis levels. To sustain operations and provide you with the quality, local journalism you’ve come to expect, our publishing cycle and the way we do business must change.
Today, we announce that effective this weekend, the MDJ will begin a five-day-per-week print schedule, publishing Tuesday through Saturday.
The product you have come to know as the “Sunday paper,” will remain much the same — just delivered to your door a day earlier on Saturday. We will combine elements of both the Saturday and Sunday editions to create a new “Weekend” newspaper package. It will include the expanded news, sports, arts and lifestyle coverage, the advertising, preprint inserts, coupons and the color comics section you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the Sunday edition.
"Sunday-only" subscriptions will convert to the "Weekend" package delivery.
Content from Monday’s newspaper will be spread to other editions.
The newsroom will continue to operate seven days a week to keep our online news and sports coverage up to date. The electronic edition (E-edition) will mirror the print newspaper and publish Tuesday through Saturday.
Home-delivered subscription prices will not change, but remain well below the newsstand cost. An annual subscription will come with 260 issues of the MDJ brought to your home each year without charge for delivery. A subscription also includes complete access to mdjonline.com, the MDJ App, the digital replica of the print paper, the monthly Cobb Life magazine, the annual Cobb Factbook magazine and the annual high school football Kickoff magazine. All that news, information, advertising and amusements for just 73 cents per day.
The history of this newspaper is a long one, beginning in 1866 when the Marietta Journal first published as a weekly. In 1936, the journal expanded to five days per week. 10 years later, a Sunday edition was added. It wasn’t until 1984 that the Marietta Daily Journal added a Saturday paper to become a seven-day publication.
Looking at this history, we see a publication that adapted to reader desires and what the market would bear. Today’s announced change in publication frequency continues that strategy.
In navigating the demanding and changing environment, our mission hasn’t changed: to earn your trust and support while providing the community news you want and the information you need, especially in these challenging times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.