The Marietta Daily Journal earned 31 awards for its local journalism in the 2021 Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including a second place finish in the General Excellence category.
The awards were announced Friday night at the 135th Georgia Press Association convention at Jekyll Island.
The MDJ came second in General Excellence — a category that recognizes the best newspaper publication in the state. The category was won by the Brunswick News.
Competing in the Large Daily Newspaper category, the MDJ earned 14 first place wins including community service, magazine product, editorial page, religion writing, feature photo, sports coverage and special sections.
MDJ sister publications were also well represented. Times-Journal, Inc. newspapers including the MDJ, Rome News-Tribune, Cherokee Tribune and Calhoun Times combined for 50 awards.
♦ Best Web Photo third place — Thomas Hartwell
♦ Best Newspaper Website first place — Brian Clark
♦ Best Use of Graphics and Illustration second place — Philip Clements
♦ Best Magazine Overall Design first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Page 1 third place — Philip Clements
♦ Magazine Product first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Best Magazine Original Writing third place — Madison Hogan
♦ J.C. William Trophy for Editorial Page first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Otis A. Brumby Trophy for Serious Column first place — Dick Yarbrough
♦ Best Magazine Commentary second place — Madison Hogan
♦ Lifestyle Coverage third place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Religion Writing first place — Hunter Riggall
♦ Best Magazine Cover Design third place — Madison Hogan and Robin Harrison
♦ Headline Writing first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Feature Photo first and third place — Robin Rayne
♦ Special Issues/Special Sections first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Lifestyle/Feature Column first place — Damon Poirier
♦ Education Writing second place — Thomas Hartwell
♦ H.H. Dean Trophy, Editorial Writing third place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Joe Parham Trophy for Humorous Column second place — Dick Yarbrough
♦ Sports Feature Photo first place — Anthony Stalcup
♦ Sports Section or Pages second place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ Sports Coverage Story first place — John Bednarowski
♦ Sports Column second place — John Bednarowski
♦ Sports Photo first and third place — Cecil Copeland
♦ Sports Photo second place — Anthony Stalcup
♦ W.G. Sutlive Trophy for Community Service first place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage second place — Marietta Daily Journal
♦ General Excellence second place — Marietta Daily Journal
