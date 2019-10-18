Readers of the MDJ will be familiar with the work of photojournalist Robin Rayne. A frequent contributor, Rayne has covered topics ranging from a 90-year-old Korean War veteran’s birthday wish to fly “one more time” to the struggles of medically fragile children to Civil War battle re-enactors.
On Wednesday, a portfolio of her work went on exhibit at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society’s fourth floor gallery in downtown Atlanta. “Picturing Justice” is an annual exhibition that explores how photography can illuminate the human stories of those caught up in struggles with the court system.
Rayne’s photography chronicled poignant moments for people with disabilities who were in some way beset by the legal system. Family and caretakers were also part of the pictures. A dozen or so of these Rayne portraits are now hanging as part of the Picturing Justice exhibit.
While her work as a journalist has covered a wide range of topics in a variety of media — Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times to name a few — she has distinguished herself as specializing in disability rights and social justice.
In addressing the audience attending the opening, Rayne re-focused on the ones who have endured the hardship. “This project is not about me …. We are simply a conduit to the stories of the folks that you see here on the wall,” she said about her featured works.
