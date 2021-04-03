Marietta Daily Journal carrier Gideon Alawine died early Saturday in a wreck on Macland Road involving a drunk driver, according to police.
Police have arrested Powder Springs' Thomas W. Thompson, 40, according to Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox. Thompson was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and tampering with evidence, both felonies. He was also charged with following too closely, speeding, driving under the influence and having an open container, all misdemeanors.
The wreck occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Macland Road, west of McEachern Manor, according to Cox.
