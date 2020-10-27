Readers of the Marietta Daily Journal newspaper and website will see improved coverage of state, national and world news and sports over the next several days as the newspaper adds three news services to its lineup.
The services are:
Tribune Content Agency that provides breaking national and international news, features, business, entertainment, lifestyles, op-ed, sports and more from Tribune’s stable of newspapers including The Chicago Tribune, The Kansas City Star, The Dallas Morning News, The Miami Herald, The Seattle Times and the Los Angeles Times.
In addition to the work of hundreds of renowned journalists, Tribune Content Agency provides news and sports photos, graphics and illustrations.
The contract with Tribune also gives the MDJ and its readers access to a network of more than 17 Georgia newspapers including the Athens Banner-Herald, Augusta Chronicle, Brunswick News, Macon Telegraph and the Savannah Morning News.
Field Level Media which will contribute sports coverage, including breaking sports news and analysis in words and images. FLM is the sports content provider to several digital and print media publishers throughout North America.
The Red & Black is the independent student newspaper serving the University of Georgia and city of Athens. The R&B agreement allows the MDJ to publish all news, sports, entertainment and lifestyle articles and photos from the news outlet’s website, redandblack.com. With its 100-plus student journalists and photographers, the R&B has staff assigned to every varsity sport at Georgia and offers extensive coverage of news, music, events and lifestyle on campus and throughout the community.
These three new services, in addition to current providers such as the Georgia Press Association’s Capitol Beat state news bureau, Georgia Health News and other syndicated news services, will provide this newspaper and its readers well-rounded, fair and objective coverage of all the news and sports outside of Cobb County.
Combined, all these sources of news and sports coverage will replace the newspaper’s current wire service Associated Press, whose contract with the MDJ expired Nov. 1.
Readers will notice some changes in the daily product, notably the full page Business graphic that appeared daily. Stocks of local interest, market indices and other financial news will continue to appear daily in a new, reformatted presentation.
Other changes include an enhanced listing of TV Highlights next to the daily television grid. Also the daily horoscope feature will move from the TV page to page A2.
"Of course, the MDJ's bread and butter is local news and sports. That's why people subscribe to our publication," said J.K. Murphy, vice president of content for Times-Journal, Inc. "Local will still be our focus, but these new supplemental services will make a more complete product."
