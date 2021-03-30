Marietta City Schools will offer Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to Marietta High School students 16 and older as well as parents or legal guardians of MCS students Friday, April 16, from 1-5 p.m.
Registration is already open for students 16+ and their parents, but spots have been slow to fill up so far, Superintendent Grant Rivera said in an email to families.
Rivera announced Tuesday MCS would expand the registration to parents/guardians of all MCS students “to ensure that we use the vaccine supply being provided to us and to serve our greater school community.” Registration for this expanded category will open Thursday at 3 p.m. if spots still remain.
Any MHS student 16 and older is eligible to register but must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian, even if the parent or guardian is not getting vaccinated themselves.
Up to two parents or legal guardians of the student may register, but they must be noted as the parent/legal guardian in the district’s Aspen system.
To get their shot, people getting vaccinated must complete Poole’s Pharmacy Pfizer consent form. After completing the form, those who registered will receive a confirmation email with specific appointment times.
People getting vaccinated who have insurance must provide a copy of their insurance card at check-in on April 16. Insurance is not required to register and receive the vaccine, however.
Registration will close April 13 at 3 p.m. or when maximum capacity is reached.
Second shots will be administered May 7. People with conflicts on May 7 are asked not to register for the first shot — MCS cannot schedule alternate dates.
In addition to the vaccine events MCS is hosting, the district will host a virtual town hall on vaccine efficacy and safety on Monday, April 12 from 8-9 p.m. via Zoom. Details can be found at https://zoom.us/j/98914835242?pwd. Those who may be hesitant about the vaccine are asked to go ahead and book an appointment instead of waiting for the town hall, so that they already have a shot scheduled.
