POWDER SPRINGS — There is a town called Bethlehem in Georgia. It isn't in Cobb County.
But in Powder Springs on Sunday, Dec. 19, McEachern United Methodist Church brought a different city of Bethlehem to life, complete with livestock, a marketplace, and a reenactment of the birth of Christ.
"Most importantly we wanted people to know Jesus Christ," said Stacie Barrow, associate director of children's ministry at McEachern UMC, who organized the event. "This is the reason we're doing it, all for the glory of God."
The event was the first live nativity at McEachern in more than 20 years. Barrow said she wanted to recreate the feeling of a bustling town, so people could experience with all their senses something like what Mary and Joseph might have experienced more than 2,000 years ago.
"We wanted something different. We didn't want just the live nativity. And we wanted to love our neighbors — we thought this would be the best way to show love to our neighbors and friends and family in this area." Barrow said.
As people entered McEachern's Bethlehem, a Roman centurion yelled from a guard tower for them to take the census and pay their taxes.
The village was housed in the space between the church building and the parking lot, where stood a semi-circle of tents housing vendors and goods: bakers, weavers, and at one of the more popular tents, dates and nuts. Though no money changed hands, visitors cracked into chestnuts and took home small bags of dried rosemary and thyme from the spice tent.
In the middle of town was a petting zoo with chickens, goats, sheep and llamas. One citizen of Bethlehem, played by DeDe Reilly, the church's director of children's and women's ministry, handed out glow sticks to passersby, whom she blessed by saying, “May the light of the lord be with you, may you never walk in darkness.”
The nativity scene was complete with Mary, Joseph, and a cast of angels, shepherds, and wise men, all played by children. It was performed twice on a stage set up in the church parking lot across from the miniature town.
According to Barrow, the Roman centurion estimated around 400 people had visited the town by the first showing of the nativity scene.
In the reenactment of Jesus's birth, Hayden Andrews played Joseph. The high school freshman said he enjoyed playing the part, though the beard was itchy. In rehearsals for the scene Andrews learned that some elements of the nativity story as it is often told aren't necessarily based on the Bible.
“People think that the wise men got there when Jesus was around age two, not when he was born,” Andrews said. “That was one of the big things I learned.”
Andrews also learned that perhaps there weren’t three wise men — the Bible mentions three gifts, but doesn’t specify how many wise men were present.
Another fun fact: the inn that Joseph and Mary were turned away from in the classic telling of the nativity story may not have been an inn at all. According to some theologians, it depends on how one translates the Greek word "kataluma," which can mean "inn," but more often refers to a reception room in a private home.
But the inn at McEachern's Bethlehem, accurate or not, was a popular spot because of its fun, gossipy innkeeper.
“I was telling my sister earlier if Mary had had that baby in here I’d have had to spend the whole day cleaning,” said Martha Joyce, playing the innkeeper. “So I said they better find someplace else to go.”
