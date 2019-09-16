A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday at McEachern High School and charged with three felony counts of child molestation, according to records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Allyah Goodman, of Powder Springs, performed sex acts on a 12-year-old girl at Goodman’s southwest Cobb home between Aug. 1 and Sept. 9. She is being tried as an adult.
Goodman was arrested at school on the morning of Sept. 11, and is being held at the Cobb County jail without bail, according to jail records.
When asked about the incident, Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District, confirmed "a student was arrested last week for a non-school related incident that took place off campus," but did not provide additional details.
