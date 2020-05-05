POWDER SPRINGS — Graduating senior Micah Booker of McEachern High School is a leader to many of his fellow students.
As student council president, a host for the school’s daily announcements and a student athlete, he’s made lifelong friends in different groups and grades at the school. He’s also become a mentor for many of his younger classmates.
This fall, the 18-year-old plans to major in history and minor in political science at the University of Georgia before going to law school. Eventually, he’s interested in becoming a corporate attorney.
Booker has a long list of accomplishments to take with him as he transitions from high school to college: student council president, Beta Club, National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society. In his four years in high school, he took 11 Advanced Placement classes and finished with a 4.1 grade point average.
In addition to academics, Booker played on the school’s soccer teams at the junior varsity level and later varsity, and also competed with McEachern’s swim team. He also served as a mediator in the school’s peer mediation program to help other students resolve conflicts.
He has done all of this with determination and sometimes challenged himself further, he said.
‘HE’S VERY DETERMINED’
His freshman year, he didn’t make any of the school’s competitive soccer teams, so instead he spent the season on a practice team and improved enough to start competing the next season.
While he played soccer since middle school, Booker never swam competitively until his senior year.
“I just wanted to try it because they said that it’s fun,” he said. “I said, ‘what if this, what if that?’ They said, even if you don’t make it, you took your leap of faith and went out there. It doesn’t matter; just try your best.”
His parents knew their son, an only child, was determined from an early age, his father, Rodney Booker said.
He recalled a time that he lost to his son when he was younger in a battle to try to get him to eat green beans.
“He’s very persistent ... and also he’s very determined. Once he gets something in his head, he moves straight toward it. When he was little, he wouldn’t eat his green beans. I told him, you’re going to sit there until you eat those green beans. He sat down there about 35 to 40 minutes, and he wouldn’t do it,” Rodney Booker said. “Right then I knew, whatever he sets his mind to, he’s going to do it. ... I could have made him sit there for three hours, and he still wouldn’t have eaten them.”
His mother, Sherrie Booker, said her son has handled all of his classes, leadership positions, sports and other responsibilities well.
“He’s up late a lot. Sometimes he’s up early,” she said, adding that included swim practice at 6 a.m. “He definitely learned to multitask, he learned to leverage that calendar. I pushed him about the calendar because I wanted him to remind me of what I needed to do for him, and he took the calendar and said, ‘I’ve got it,’ and put all his stuff on the calendar. And now I just follow along, ‘I think you’ve got practice today, what time?’ We couldn’t ask for more in terms of being able to balance everything. I think it will help him in college.”
LEADER AND MENTOR
Throughout Micah Booker’s extensive involvement at school, it’s been important for him to not put himself under too much stress and have fun, he said.
“I had to figure out what my passion is and reevaluate everything I was doing. So I learned I just need to have fun and laugh a little bit,” he said. “You can make mistakes, but just always learn from them. I know I probably made mistakes in whatever I did, like everyone does...but I just learned to overcome them.”
As student council president, Booker worked with other council members, students and administrators to have male students on the homecoming court, which had previously had only female class representatives, and name a prom king and queen. Micah Booker became one of five young men on the court representing the senior class.
At Georgia, the incoming freshman will have a friend already there in Breanna Sturdivant, who is enrolled in the university’s law school and is also a McEachern graduate.
Sturdivant was his mentor in high school and has continued to offer him guidance and advice for school, such as selecting classes.
“She’s just been my encouragement. I was always like, I want to be like Bree,” he said. “She’s a great friend and we just bounce ideas off of each other. She’s someone I know I always have in my corner.”
After his experience with having a mentor, he became a mentor for younger students at McEachern, offering a peer’s perspective and honest feedback, he said.
Although plans for the next few months, like commencement and the upcoming fall semester are uncertain due to the coronavirus, Micah Booker said he has made some close friends and is looking forward to college.
“It’s kind of sad, but at the same time I know there are better things ahead of us,” he said. “I’ll always have those friends no matter if we ended in May or in March, I have a genuine connection to those people and I think we’ll continue those friendships.”
