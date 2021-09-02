A McEachern High School crossing guard was hit by a vehicle outside the school on Thursday morning, Cobb County School District officials have confirmed.
District spokesperson Nan Kiel provided the following statement on the incident:
"Our thoughts are with the McEachern crossing guard who was hit by a car while directing traffic at the school this morning. We are grateful for the quick response from emergency personnel and will continue to support the Cobb County police as they continue their investigation."
Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said the crossing guard was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
