A group of students fighting at McEachern High School caused a “major disruption” Sept. 11, according to police, leading to at least one arrest.
Police say the fight happened shortly after the dismissal bell rang at about 3:45 p.m. near the school’s business tech building. Witnesses reported seeing approximately seven males and one female throwing punches at each other.
The suspect who was arrested is 18-year-old Claubert Mimy of Powder Springs. The other participants were described by police as juveniles.
Mimy is charged with two misdemeanors, fighting in a public place and disrupting school. He was released from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $1,500 bond.
