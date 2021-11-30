ATLANTA — Dr. Rich McCormick announced his candidacy Tuesday for Georgia’s newly redrawn 6th Congressional District seat.
The Republican from Suwanee lost to U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, last year in the old 7th District. However, a new congressional map the Republican-controlled General Assembly adopted last week remakes the 6th District into GOP-friendly territory while rendering the 7th heavily Democratic.
“The Sixth Congressional District is my community,” McCormick said in a prepared statement. “I lived in Cobb County for 12 years, I work the night shift in the Northside hospital system and serve as a youth minister at Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill.”
The 6th District seat will be vacant. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, announced last week she would run for a second term in the redrawn 7th District next year, pitting her against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary in May.
McCormick brings more than $1.2 million into the race, along with endorsements from 28 Republican members of Congress, including five of the eight-member Georgia GOP delegation.
The redrawn 6th Congressional District includes portions of East Cobb and North Fulton counties currently represented by McBath but now also stretches north through all of predominantly Republican Forsyth and Dawson counties as well as eastern Cherokee and northwestern Gwinnett counties.
McCormick is an emergency room physician and a former Marine helicopter pilot.
