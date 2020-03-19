U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, will host a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Friday for residents of Georgia’s Sixth District.
McBath and local health experts will provide updates about the coronavirus, and participants will have the opportunity to ask their questions about the current health crisis.
“It’s important that we all have the most up-to-date information through this public health crisis,” McBath said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to hearing the concerns of our neighbors and providing an update on what we are doing at the federal level with our state and local partners to keep everyone safe, healthy, and informed.”
Participants may register at McBath.House.Gov/Live to receive a phone call when the event begins.
