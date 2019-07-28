Marietta mayor Steve Tumlin is proposing a new spot for a parking deck near Marietta Square.
This proposed deck would go on the spot of the old C&S Bank building next to the current county parking deck. Tumlin said the county currently owns the land.
“From Lawrence Street all the way over to Lemon Street are nothing but parking decks, except for this one limited (area),” he said. “I don’t know if the county is using it for anything other than parking, but they’ve sold us some excess property before.”
Tumlin added a request for city staff to begin looking into the property at the city’s Public Works Committee Tuesday.
On the meeting’s agenda, Tumlin titled the proposal “Parking Potential Smorgasbord,” after the Scandinavian feast with multiple dishes laid out on a table. He said he called it that because previously proposed options are still on the table.
Those proposed options include a lot on Mill Street near the Starbucks on Marietta Square, which the council voted to have staff look into earlier this month, and Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly’s idea to negotiate a partnership with the county for their lot.
“There are some people who are not in love with Mill Street, but this doesn’t throw anything out,” Tumlin said. “In our quest to find one that people like the (Downtown Marietta Development Authority), the merchants, our citizens think is a good location, I just kind of want to show the discussion is not closed to just one area.”
Tumlin has often invoked the nearby Brumby Lofts in describing his vision for the Mill Street deck: a deck covered in brick and matching the historic look of the lofts. But he said a deck on top of the old bank could be built using modular construction, where workers put the deck together from pre-constructed pieces. That method would be faster and less expensive than building with bricks and still match the decks around it.
“Sometimes I preach we’ve got to have real high quality, but with this one, I’m going to say the modular works because what will be next to it is the same thing, and it’s very pleasing to the eye,” Tumlin said.
As for the price, Tumlin said that is one of the factors city staff will determine if the council directs them to look into the matter. He said they will use the same ballpark number they are using as they look into the Mill Street deck, $21,000 per parking space.
But the mayor also suggested the Mill Street lot could include restrooms larger than those under the stage in Glover Park, and he said he’d also like to see the deck large enough to host outdoor events like the Marietta Square Farmers Market during rainy weather.
“If we build one, let’s build one that’s multi-purpose, you know, that if we had a rainy Labor Day weekend, then we could put the Labor Day activities actually in there,” he said.
The price to park at any future deck is also not yet known, but Tumlin said he hopes to keep prices low by funding the deck via a Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax, which would need to be approved by voters in 2020, rather than floating a bond.
He also said he would ask merchants to help with parking fees.
“We get the merchants to help us by, if somebody pays $4 to park, then they can redeem that for $4 off a $20 or more bill,” he said. “We couldn’t force the merchants to do it, but that would be a voluntary program. And I think that could work because it does two things: it gets them into the store or restaurant, and then the citizen feels like they’re not getting gouged when they park.”
The mayor also implied he would like to see free parking at nights and on weekends in a new lot. Cobb’s parking decks offered free nights and weekends until earlier this year.
“I think anything we’re going to build is going to have to have a lot of thought put into it, and I think to call it successful, we’re going to have to have times when the gates are open,” he said.
Councilman Johnny Walker, who sits on the Public Works Committee, said he thinks the location is worth looking into, but he said he’d like to hear all the details from staff before making a decision.
“I think a lot of people have reservations on the Mill Street one because they don’t want it to block the view, but I’m looking forward to hearing what everyone’s thoughts are … I’m open to hearing any suggestions. We’ve got to do something. Parking has become a real issue on the Square, even more so than it has been,” he said.
