When the Marietta Blue Devils take on the Rome High School Wolves at the Corky Kell Classic Thursday, more than just bragging rights will be on the line for the mayors of the two cities.
For the second year in a row, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin has challenged Rome’s mayor to a friendly wager.
If Rome wins, Tumlin will spend Friday wearing wolves gear, and if Marietta wins, Mayor Bill Collins of Rome will dress like a blue devil fan.
“It’s just for the good camaraderie, and both of us want to support our local high schools,” Tumlin said. “It’s all in the good clean spirit of two cities going at each other.”
Last year, the wolves beat the devils 51-41, and Tumlin was forced to give his best Rome High wolf howl. This year, he’s out for revenge.
“I told Mayor Collins last year I had to howl like a wolf, I need you to give me a shot,” Tumlin said with a laugh. “We’re loaded this year. He said ‘We’re ready.’”
Marietta seems poised for a strong season this year – its roster features three of the top 200 prospects in the class of 2020 – tight end Arik Gilbert (No. 10), Tennessee-bound quarterback Harrison Bailey (No. 130) and defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari (No. 157). The Blue Devils are ranked No. 9 nationwide in USA Today's preseason top 15 high school football teams.
But if Mayor Collins was nervous about his team’s prospects, he did a good job hiding it.
“He’s going to have to wear that hat all the way back to Marietta,” Collins laughed.
Kickoff is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Rome’s Barron Stadium. Tickets for the Corky Kell Classic are $12 each in advance and $17 each on game day, and the game is also set to be broadcast on Peachtree TV.
