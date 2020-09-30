MARIETTA — Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin says he wants racial equality and inclusion to remain a priority for his city, long after the events this spring that sparked protests locally and across the country.
To help achieve that, he placed two proposals on the Tuesday meeting agenda of the City Council’s Judicial Legislative Committee.
One would add anti-prejudice language in the city charter. The other would establish ongoing discussions among city officials about racial equality and inclusion.
“In a nutshell, just like Cobb County and a lot of other cities are doing, it’s a way to get fairness, justice and inclusion into our DNA,” Tumlin told the council, referring to the county’s recent vote to create a justice council.
Last week, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a resolution creating the Cobb County Council for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation, a 15-member body empowered to “identify opportunities across a broad spectrum to assist in the education and mitigation of systemic, institutional, and structural racism.”
Marietta’s Judicial Legislative Committee, chaired by Councilman Andy Morris, took no action on either of the mayor’s items during Tuesday’s meeting.
Still, Tumlin said putting the idea out there was a reminder about the topic and opens the door for further discussion. He added that he thinks Marietta already does a good job of treating its residents and staff fairly, but it should be working to improve.
“I don’t think the concept ended last night, just that particular form,” Tumlin told the MDJ. “My personal opinion is that what has happened in the last three or four months is not going to go away. What we as a city will do will stay in front of us.”
Councilman Johnny Walker said he will talk to the mayor and other council members to determine if they will bring up the subject again. He said he doesn’t see a lot of racism in the city, but if it becomes an issue the council would do something about it.
“Marietta is a special city. I don’t see much racism around here, and hopefully it will stay that way. If I were to see a problem, we would definitely address it,” he said. “I think in Marietta, everybody cares about one another...We have a great mayor, and he’s not going to put up with racism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.