In January, Austell Mayor Joe Jerkins told the MDJ he would not seek another term after nearly three decades in office. Jerkins' term officially ended on June 30.
The following month, Smyrna Max Bacon also announced his intention to vacate the seat he'd held since 1985. Bacon's announcement was a reversal from only days earlier, when he confirmed he would run for a tenth term as mayor.
Jerkins was first elected in 1989 and earned a reputation for being a hands-on mayor by riding on the backs of garbage trucks, directing traffic and aiding in the flood cleanup of 2009.
The mayor, who also served as Austell's city manager, said his worsening Parkinson’s disease led to his decision to vacate his seat.
Among Jerkins' notable accomplishments was the purchase of the city’s Threadmill Complex, completing the overpass over Veterans Memorial Highway and the railroad, revamping downtown Austell, negotiating a $5 million deal with Norfolk Southern Railway for the truck-to-rail transfer station and paying off the city’s debts.
In Smyrna, Bacon's retirement left attendees of his 2019 State of the City address in shock. The mayor, who had also served on the City Council from 1979 to 1985, said he'd only made the decision in the days prior to the speech.
Max Bacon, who suffered multiple heart attacks in 2016, assured citizens his health was not failing, but said the city should have a mayor who could give all of their energy.
The longtime and beloved mayor, who developed a reputation as a bit of a loose cannon in choosing his words, is credited with bringing economic success to the city through the development of a city center and destinations including the Market Village, a large development with a mix of restaurants, shopping and condominiums.
