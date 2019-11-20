The Battery Atlanta wraps up its popular Xfinity Movie Series on Saturday, Nov. 23 with a tree lighting at 7 p.m. on the Georgia Pavilion Stage, followed by a screening of “The Grinch.” The fun will begin at 4 p.m. GO!
“Once we stop playing baseball, we go into our holiday season,” said Lauren Abernethy, senior director of marketing for The Battery Atlanta.
The tree lighting and holiday movie is The Battery Atlanta’s kickoff to the holiday season. “Our final one, we feel, is special. There are a lot of events going into the tree lighting. We have reindeer and you can get your picture on the sleigh. Santa and one of the Braves players will help us light the tree. And then we will have the movie after that. It’s always been a fun time,” Abernethy said.
The Battery Atlanta will also welcome Santa back. “We offer free Santa photos which is unique. Our Santa will be here doing photos,” she added.
The event is family-friendly. “It’s a fun night out for the family. Even if you’re just coming to hang out here, it’s a great, free event,” she said. “It’s a festive experience. No matter your age. We see people of all age ranges.”
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. No coolers, alcohol or glass containers will be allowed.
“We allow people to bring snacks. All of our restaurants are here if you want to grab-and-go. You can pick up a pizza from Antico and bring it out there. People do a little bit of everything. We allow everything but coolers and grills,” Abernethy said.
“Families love these events. They show up and we are just happy that they are able to enjoy the Battery Atlanta all year round,” she added.
On event days, parking is free for the first two hours. Validation options are available on these days per request. For more information on parking, visit batteryatl.com/directions-parking.
The Battery Atlanta is at 800 Battery Ave. Southeast. To learn more about the movie series and other events at The Battery Atlanta, visit at batteryatl.com/events-cal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.