MARIETTA — An update to COVID-19 procedures including on quarantine in the case of a positive virus case in Cobb Schools, is expected to come next week, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Ragsdale said the district is working to make sure its procedures run in tandem with other metro Atlanta districts.
Masks will remain optional for the upcoming school year in the Cobb School District, Ragsdale said. While it won't be back to what normal looked like prior to the pandemic, he said at the school board's afternoon work session, the intent is to be as normal "as possible."
Marietta City Schools is also planning for masks to remain optional in the upcoming school year. Both Cobb and Marietta Schools had mask mandates in the 2020-21 school year but made masks optional on June 7.
Area school districts with continued mask mandates for the upcoming year include DeKalb and Clayton counties and Atlanta schools.
Ragsdale said that the district’s updates could be made next week and will go out via email and on the district website. The first day of school is Aug. 2.
Adults who are not vaccinated should be mandated to wear masks.
