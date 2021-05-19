If you have an upcoming court date in Cobb County, don’t put your mask away just yet.
The Cobb Superior, State, and Magistrate courts remain some of the few government facilities in the county where, for the time being, facial coverings will still be required.
Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week saying fully vaccinated Americans can do without a mask in most cases, the Marietta City Council voted 4-3 to repeal its mask mandate. Cobb County government followed suit for its facilities.
But as the county would clarify in a social media post Tuesday, that repeal doesn’t apply to the court system, which sets its own health and safety guidelines.
Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard told the MDJ Wednesday he’s working on an order revising the court’s policies. Leonard, who orchestrated a post-COVID logistical overhaul of the county’s jury trial process, is awaiting new guidance from the CDC specific to institutions such as the court system. He expects those guidelines to be released this week.
“We have already had meetings with the Statewide COVID-19 Taskforce and our local (Department of Public Health) officials that will inform our decision, once the CDC guidance is received,” Leonard said.
Any new direction issued by Leonard will apply to all courts within the Cobb circuit, though as with past orders, he plans to leave room for other courts to apply more restrictive rules if they choose to do so.
Chief State Court Judge Carl Bowers and Judge Brendan Murphy, Cobb’s Chief Magistrate, said they're following Leonard’s lead. For the time being, Murphy added, the court does allow individuals to remove their mask in the courtroom when appropriate, such as during witness testimony.
As he and Leonard—both of whom served on Georgia’s COVID-19 Judicial Task Force—have emphasized in the past, Murphy said the nature of the court system favors a more proactive approach to public health and safety guidelines.
“Unlike going to a ball game or dining out where folks can choose how and when they participate, a court date or juror service is mandatory,” Murphy wrote in an email. “We have a duty to keep jurors, parties, and attorneys safe and healthy when they are required to be at the courthouse.”
Unlike the Marietta City Council, the Cobb Board of Commissioners never passed a county-wide mask mandate. Then-Chairman Mike Boyce said last August a mandate would require the onerous process of amending the county code, but added County Manager Jackie McMorris had the authority to issue a mandate for county facilities only.
Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt confirmed Wednesday that the county’s repeal of its mask mandate was directed by McMorris and circulated via an internal message. The county will continue to encourage mask use for unvaccinated residents, and officials hosting events still have the discretion to require mask-wearing.
“Because this only impacted county facilities and not any other external business or building in the county,” Cavitt said, “this was a matter under the County Manager's purview.”
