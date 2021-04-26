Smyrna is ending its citywide mask mandate, Mayor Derek Norton announced Monday.
Citing declining infection rates and an increase in vaccinations statewide, Norton rescinded the mandate "effective immediately." The mandate was enacted last August ordering the use of masks in any public place “where other physical distancing measure may be difficult to maintain.”
Norton said the city will continue to follow all guidelines and restrictions still in place under Governor Brian Kemp's executive orders.
