Interim Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell was selected as the city’s new police chief during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
“It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next chief of police,” said City Manager Bill Bruton. “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the state of Georgia.”
Ferrell has served the city of Marietta for the past 32 years. He joined the MPD in 1990 and has served in numerous law enforcement roles during his tenure. His experience includes assignments in all three divisions (investigative, uniform patrol, and support services) and special assignments in the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force and as commander of the MPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.
Ferrell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, session 202; and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. Ferrell has also completed the Local Government Management Program through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, and he is a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Leadership Program.
The process to fill the position as chief of the Marietta Police Department was a national interview process which included background checks and panel interviews. After reviewing all submitted applications, a panel selected six candidates to interview. Bruton then made the recommendation to the City Council.
“Today is an incredibly special day for me,” Ferrell said. “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next police chief. I am grateful to the mayor, City Council, and city manager, for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD. The city of Marietta is my home and I have deep roots in this community that I love. I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through on-going community policing efforts.”
