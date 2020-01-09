An Atlanta man was found with marijuana for sale at a Marietta motel located in between two university campuses, according to authorities.
Stephen Andrew Warren Ansley, 33, was arrested in possession of 8.5 ounces of the illegal drug at the Regency Inn and Suites motel on Cobb Parkway around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, his arrest warrant shows.
The motel is opposite a McDonald’s restaurant, a 5-minute walk from both Kennesaw State University and Life University campuses, and according to Ansley’s jail record, it was KSU police who arrested him.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana is typically worth between $200 and $300 an ounce, which would mean the amount authorities claim was in Ansley’s possession would be worth between around $1,700 and $2,500.
“Said accused admitted under Miranda warning that he sells marijuana,” Ansley’s warrant states.
He was booked into the Cobb County jail around 3 a.m. Jan. 3 on two felony counts of possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and intent to distribute marijuana, as well as a single misdemeanor count of possessing and using a drug-related object, records show.
Ansley also had in his possession plastic baggies and other paraphernalia used to sell the marijuana, authorities said.
He was in custody for about 13 hours before being released on a $15,000 bond, his jail record shows.
Ansley, originally from North Carolina, has been arrested on marijuana related charges in Cobb County at least four times since 2012, records show.
He has been charged with three marijuana-related felonies and three misdemeanors in relation to those incidents, per warrants, which state he was found in a Kennesaw motel room with just under an ounce of marijuana in 2013, and about four and a half ounces of the drug during a traffic stop in Smyrna in 2018, among other incidents.
