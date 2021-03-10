Two proposed developments near Powers Ferry Road and South Marietta Parkway will have to wait a month to be heard by the Marietta City Council.
Facing strong opposition from area residents, the Nexus Gardens and Laurel Park proposals, both by Nexus Marietta, will be tabled until the council's April 14 meeting, officials told the MDJ.
Council members agreed Monday to table the applications at the request of attorney Kevin Moore, who represents Nexus Marietta, an affiliate of Macauley Investments. A traffic study had been recently completed, and the applicant hadn't had time to consider the findings, Moore told city officials.
The southeastern property, Nexus Gardens, is envisioned as a mixed-use development with 39 townhomes, 176 apartments, 160 senior living units, retail, and office space. The northwestern property, Laurel Park, would comprise 204 single-family townhomes.
Local residents near the proposed developments publicly denounced two rezonings for the projects at the March 2 city planning commission meeting, including James Rosich, who said, “dump Nexus garbage.”
In addition to public comments, two websites have been organized by residents opposing the developments, at savemarietta.com and myclohi.org, the latter referring to the Cloverdale Heights area.
Moore asked planning commissioners to table the matter, but they denied his request. They recommended the council deny both rezonings.
(1) comment
This will be the ultimate traffic nightmare. This developer has a reputation of get in and get out no matter what happens to the neighborhood
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.