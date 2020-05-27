Streets and sidewalks are important items in Marietta's list of proposed projects for the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Voters will decide whether to renew the 1% tax in November.
Of the $750 million the county is expected to collect over six years, Marietta's portion is $56,558,863.
"We’re looking at a group of necessary, make us a better city (projects) at the same time," Mayor Steve Tumlin said.
The over $56 million list was finalized after a cut of $4.8 million in expenses from the SPLOST list of primary projects in response to anticipated revenue losses because of the novel coronavirus.
Marietta's largest line item in the city's SPLOST list is annual street resurfacing, at $13.2 million, followed by sidewalks and trail construction at $6.25 million.
Among the city's major transportation projects that could be funded by SPLOST is a widening of Cherokee Street to three lanes from Chicopee Street to Tower Road. The project could continue to Church Street Extension and include streetscape enhancements.
Of the potential SPLOST funds, $4 million is listed for general street and drainage improvements.
The list shows Marietta City Hall could get a face-lift in the next few years. Nearly $4 million is allocated for City Hall renovations, including new windows, replacing carpet, renovating 12 bathrooms, installing LED lights, renovating elevator doors, a new roof and resealing the parking deck. Heating and air conditioning plans include replacing two chillers and a cooling tower.
Another $2.7 million is allocated for traffic system upgrades, specifically automated systems like timed traffic signals. And, nearly $2.3 million is earmarked for a new training facility for Marietta Police and Fire departments, as well as equipment.
The list also includes $500,000 allotments for each ward of the city for council members to potentially direct how SPLOST money is spent in their neighborhoods.
If more revenue is collected than anticipated, council wards could receive an additional $500,000 and the mayor could receive a $1 million allotment among other "Tier 2" proposals. Some of the mayor's wish list items include city park additions, transportation improvements and historic preservation sites.
The mayor's list does not specify any historic sites, but Tumlin has previously said in public meetings that he's interested in using SPLOST funds to preserve both the Glover-Wilder Tannery and green space in front of Marietta’s historic Oakton estate for a passive park.
Roads and sidewalks are priorities for many of the council members. Councilmen Grif Chalfant and Johnny Walker both said if the referendum passes and money is collected, they want to see more sidewalks for pedestrian safety.
"I’m really concerned with our roads and our sidewalks. That’s where I get the most complaints from my constituents," Chalfant said. "I’d like to see as much as we can spend to fix our roads, repave where we can and also fix our potholes where we have to very quickly."
Councilman Andy Morris said he's looking forward to hearing a plan from Marietta Director of Public Works Mark Rice for Kennesaw Avenue, which will include sidewalks, intersection improvements, crosswalks and light poles.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly has proposed a half-mile multi-use trail on Merrit Road, planned to begin near Lockheed Elementary School and end near Scufflegrit Road.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein said he wants to see improvements to the underpass at Blanche Drive and Interstate 75 and the surrounding area. He said he hopes to address other needs for the ward as they come up and funds are available.
"The project would be working in conjunction with the Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District. They recently were awarded a grant for a study of the area and project. The specifics will likely come out of the study after community input," he said in an email.
Councilman Reggie Copeland did not respond to a request to comment about potential SPLOST projects for Ward 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.