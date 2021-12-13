MARIETTA — Carlyle Kent, a Realtor who promised steady leadership for the residents of Marietta’s Ward 5, was sworn in as its newest councilman in a small ceremony Monday afternoon.
Joined by fellow Councilman Johnny Walker and Councilman-elect Andre Sims, along with family, faith leaders, and supporters, Kent was given the oath of office by Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown.
“This has been a long road since June of this year,” Kent said, “and you guys have stood by me, and I really appreciate it.”
Billing himself “The Peacemaker,” Kent routed incumbent Councilman Reggie “The Gamechanger” Copeland in a runoff election earlier with nearly three-fourths of the vote. Copeland frequently clashed with his fellow council members throughout his four-year tenure, and at a campaign event two weeks prior to the runoff called the police on Christina Stallworth, a fellow Ward 5 candidate who backed Kent after the November election.
At Kent’s side Monday was his wife Jocelyn, holding a weathered, leather-bound Bible she said was as rich with history as it looked.
“It's his father’s. It’s over 100 years old, and was his father’s Bible. His father was a mayor and a (councilman) in a small town called South Boston, Virginia, where he grew up. So that’s a real family Bible, (and) well-worn,” Jocelyn Kent said.
After taking the oath on that Bible, Kent turned to the audience and asked for their prayers as he prepares to step into elected office for the first time.
“I want you to pray that I am bound in love, which means grow in love,” Kent said, reading from the book of Philippians. “Discern what is best — make wise choices. Be pure and blameless — do the right thing. Filled with the fruit of righteousness, live for God's glory.”
Kent also pledged not to “just show up for election time,” and briefly ran down his priorities as a new official. He wants to bring more events to seniors in the ward, especially at The Retreat at Dorsey Manor, an apartment complex just a few blocks from Marietta Square. He wants to fix Lawrence and Washington streets without making them one-way, which was a proposal of Copeland’s that upset residents.
The incoming councilman also said he’d like to see a new park or community garden in the Lawrence-Washington corridor, and bring more affordable housing to his ward.
After taking the oath, Judge Brown presented Kent with the paperwork that made his post official.
“Sign this one?” Kent said, gesturing to one of the pages.
“All five copies,” replied a smiling Brown. “Welcome to public service.”
