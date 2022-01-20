Marietta’s new Ward 5 councilman, M. Carlyle Kent, is a real estate agent, avid golfer and devout Christian. He is new to elected office, although public service runs in the family.
His father, William Kent, was the first African American elected official — a councilman, then mayor — in South Boston, Virginia, where Kent grew up.
Now, Kent has been seated on the Marietta City Council after defeating Councilman Reggie Copeland in last year’s election.
Kent was in high school when his father served. William Kent, a World War I veteran and mortician, was elected mayor when the town’s Black population united behind him, and the white vote was split among several other candidates.
William Kent taught him that he’d have to do twice as much to get half the credit, that some people would be watching him, just waiting for him to make a mistake.
“Especially a small town in Virginia, racism was very open,” Kent said. “And, he always taught us to be cordial and polite if we ever were stopped by the police. You know, we didn't use his name.”
On Kent’s wall hangs a plaque listing his father’s accomplishments as a public servant. Kent’s father looked out for his side of the railroad tracks, and made sure it was getting the same resources and attention as the white part of town.
“It's tough to measure up to things that he was able to do and accomplish,” Kent said.
Another thing he learned by watching his dad: as an elected official, someone will always be angry with you.
“Watching how he dealt with that was a good life example,” Kent said. "He went about doing what was right, and what was good and that's what I base my campaign on.”
Kent himself hopes to be a peacemaker, someone who can bring Ward 5 together. Few residents — about 8% — voted in last year's runoff that put Kent in office. But those who did vote united around Kent, earning him 71.6% of the vote.
Those hopes of peacemaking come from one of Kent’s favorite verses, Matthew 5:9 — “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
Kay Williams, a Smyrna retiree and friend of Kent’s for more than 15 years, said he will be a listener and bridge-builder, whatever the task before him. He isn’t afraid to ask questions and investigate before he makes up his mind.
“And to me that's important … really for anybody, but certainly for a politician, is to listen to the people, not just one person,” Williams said.
Ward 5 had its own divisive issue last summer when residents and business owners traded barbs at council meetings over the topic of one-way streets.
The council had previously approved a proposal from Copeland to convert sections of Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue to one-way traffic. Over Copeland’s opposition, the rest of the council members later reversed course after residents bitterly debated the issue. Kent helped gather signatures for a petition opposing the one-way — lawyers with offices in the area led the anti-one way cause and later supported Kent’s campaign.
Now that he's in office, Kent wants to find a new way to address the narrow streets, where residents say speeding is a problem and sidewalks are dangerously narrow.
The first step is finding the money to do so, Kent said. Then, he’s got to develop a plan and get community buy-in.
It won’t be a simple fix. City staff have said burying utilities on the street is cost-prohibitive. There may be other solutions, such as eliminating sidewalks on one side of the street, and widening the lanes slightly. The councilman is wary of using eminent domain to purchase residents’ property, however. And the proximity of Marietta National Cemetery to part of Washington Avenue makes widening problematic.
Other priorities, Kent said, are cleaning up Sope Creek, recognizing the history of the Baptist Town community, improving walkability and increasing affordable housing. Kent wants to work with schools to introduce students to city government — there may be a career day for middle schoolers to expose them to different departments and professions.
The housing question is a big challenge, he acknowledged.
“It's going to be a difficult task, because the land is so high and the building cost is high,” Kent said. “So that's something that I'm going to engage, you know, some of the more experienced councilmen, and also members of the Marietta Housing Authority.”
Kent is a relative newcomer to the Gem City, having moved here 18 months ago from Smyrna so that his wife, a Wellstar Health System employee, could be closer to work.
The councilman used to work in telecommunications, but later moved into real estate, mainly single-family homes. Kent said he’s spent a total of 27 years in Cobb, with a 10-year stint back in Virginia in the middle.
“There seems to be some division between you know, old Marietta and, and the new Marietta … a lot of people, I guess, kind of resented that, that I couldn't represent the city because I was new and didn't have all the history,” he said.
Kent and his wife had only planned to stay in Marietta five or so years, but they fell in love with the city.
“The reason I got into this race is that I wanted to make a more meaningful contribution,” Kent said. “I've volunteered in different ways before, but this gives me an opportunity to make it lasting.”
Kent said he knocked on 600-700 doors during the campaign. His father always told him he had to outwork everybody else.
“And that's what I did,” Kent said.
He was helped by volunteers and friends during the campaign, many of whom he continues to meet up with on Fridays.
During all the door-knocking and hand-shaking, Kent also met what he calls “community influencers” that he will stay in touch with to take the pulse of the community.
“I'm going to be reaching out to them periodically to let them know what's going on and try to get any feedback or input,” he said.
Williams, for her part, said the councilman will always be forthright.
“I think it's important to know that he is probably the most trustworthy and honest person that I know,” Williams said. “And he is extremely thorough. He is going to dot i’s and he is going to cross t's.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.