Two Marietta elected officials made their mayoral runs official Monday, filling out the proper paperwork and ponying up the $756 qualifying fee at City Hall.
Incumbent Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin is seeking a fourth term as mayor, while two-term Ward 6 Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly looks to unseat him. Both qualified to run Monday and will appear on the ballot in November. The qualifying period ends Wednesday.
“I’m excited that the campaign is officially starting,” Kelly said. “And this is a city that I love. We’ve been here 25 years, have dedicated our lives to making it better … I’m looking forward to the next few months.”
Since announcing her intention to run last December, Kelly said she’s been canvassing, speaking at events and building out the campaign. Local lawyer Justin O’Dell is serving as Kelly’s campaign manager.
Kelly said she’s raised about $34,000 so far.
Tumlin doesn’t have a campaign manager but like Kelly has a volunteer-based campaign operation. He said his 12 years as mayor have given him the name recognition and network to not have to campaign aggressively.
“I’d rather do most of the talking myself,” Tumlin said of having no formal manager.
The incumbent mayor said his campaign has raised about $16,000.
Kelly hopes to improve the city government’s inclusiveness, especially in reaching out to younger people.
“We do a very good job with those that have been in the city for a long time … but we don’t have our young professionals at the table,” Kelly said. “And really trying to plan for the future of the city, I think it’s important to have them part of the conversation.”
Economic development is one of her campaign themes as well. The councilwoman said the city can’t rest on its laurels.
“In order to keep our taxes low, we have to continue to embrace innovation through our businesses, bringing new businesses into the city, because the businesses pay the bulk of our taxes,” she said.
Kelly’s platform also calls for bringing more affordable housing to the city and increasing transparency in government. Kelly said the latter point is backed up by her time on council, having held quarterly town hall meetings since she was elected in 2013.
Tumlin called Kelly a “high quality person,” but said he’s seeking another term to settle unfinished business. He still wants to bring an Ikea to the city and wants to build a public parking deck for downtown Marietta. Should Congress pass a large infrastructure package, Tumlin wants to be involved in the receipt and use of the funds.
“I’d love to see us be good stewards of that money,” Tumlin said. “Especially old areas we have, we have water and sewage (projects to do).”
He also still has an eye on reforming city elections to split the mayor and council races so that half the officials are up for election every two years. Tumlin also mentioned the continuing redevelopment of perhaps the signature project of his tenure, the Franklin Gateway corridor, and improving roads and sidewalks as priorities.
“We are continuously looking at ourselves and seeking sources of revenue to have better projects, without burdening the taxpayer,” he said.
A third potential candidate, Labarron Perkins, has filed a declaration of intent to run for mayor with the city, but has not gone through the formal qualifying process. Declarations of intent are a preliminary step required of first-time candidates, or of elected officials that are running for a different position.
Perkins’ Facebook says he is a college student and youth motivational speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.