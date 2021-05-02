For the fifth year at Ivy Grove, a 10,000-square-foot antebellum mansion near Marietta Square, Marietta High School juniors gathered for their traditional prom photo on Saturday.
The photo has been hosted at Ivy Grove since former Marietta councilman Philip Goldstein bought the property in 2016.
Goldstein told the MDJ he and his wife, Elise Goldstein, are happy to have the junior class each year, and will be happy to continue the tradition for as long as the high school would like.
But the tradition pre-dates the Goldsteins' purchase of the mansion, according to Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Rivera said his district has long prided itself on honoring tradition and history, a fact that is symbolized in the time-honored prom photos.
"For some schools and for some communities, it's about a prom," he said. "For us, it's about a communitywide event, where we honor both the students today and the generations before them by continuing their traditions."
Just before they head to prom each year, Marietta seniors also take a group photo at Brumby Hall, a traditional photo which began in the late 1960s. Back then, seniors, along with their friends and family, had their photos taken at the Kennesaw Avenue home of Bobbi Burruss, widow of the late state Rep. A.L. Burruss. It was moved in 2011 to the historic Brumby Hall to accommodate a growing graduating class.
