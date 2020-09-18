MARIETTA — Greater Community Church is participating in a national voter education campaign sponsored by the Church of God in Christ. COGIC Counts Sunday will take place Sept. 20.
The event is being billed as a “Clarion Call to Civic Engagement,” and the theme is “Souls to the Polls." Greater Community Church has held voter education and registration drives this year, as well as actively engaged in community activities to get the word out about voting and civic participation.
The Marietta church is coordinating with state and national officials with the Church of God in Christ to make sure that potential voters, especially those between 18-35 years of age, are ready for the 2020 election in November. Greater Community Church has also set a personal goal for each of its members to reach out to at least five individuals and make sure they are registered to vote. The national church’s goal is to register an additional 250,000 persons.
“Voting is a fundamental right of a democratic society. We should all cherish this responsibility and work diligently to keep our elections fair and free of corruption of any kind," said Dr. Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church.
Greater Community Church of God in Christ is at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, visit www.cogic.org or rocs.online/cogic.
