Veterans Day will be observed this year at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with the presence of Bob Weatherford, Director of the American Legion Riders, Post 304, at the pulpit on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.
Weatherford and his family have lived in Cobb County for more than 30 years. He served in the USMC Reserves after college and has been active in veterans’ causes and local charities. He was formerly the State Captain of the Patriot Guard and is currently the Director of American Legion Riders Post 304 in Acworth.
The Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia can be seen at funerals of veterans, making a motorcycle escort and a standing flag line in respect for those who have risked their lives for freedom. Each ride and mission is meant to show unwavering and “sincere respect for our fallen heroes, their families and their communities,” according to their website.
In addition to veterans’ support and activities, Weatherford was co-founder of the “Shop with a Hero” program which has provided Christmas presents for thousands of needy children. He completed 12 years as an Acworth Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem, and four years as Cobb County Commissioner for District 1.
Veterans make up a strong presence among those who regularly attend First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta. On Nov. 8, there will be a table for displaying awards and other memorabilia, and a short ceremony of honor during the worship service. The worship service will be available for viewing on Facebook Live and on YouTube. Families are invited to make this a part of their week of remembering.
Masks will be required for all in attendance, and social distancing and sanitation practices will be observed in the church. The church is located two blocks north of Cobb Civic Center at 569 Frasier St., Marietta, 30060.
The Rev. Dr. Wilma Zalabak is senior pastor at First Christian Church. For more information, call 770-428-3125.
