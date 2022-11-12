Sara Farmer of Kennesaw, the potter behind The Sassy Buck, holds up one of the pieces she made at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta. Farmer patterns her pottery with lace she inherited from her great-great-grandmother.
Sisters Martha, 6, and Matilda, 7, Underwood of Marietta paint their own versions of a Monet at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta. The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art ran the kid's activity.
Chuck Cogliandro of Marietta's Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation plays the drums at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta on Saturday.
Brian McKeithan
Organizer Trapp Tischner talks to regular customer Kate Gavin of Kennesaw at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta.
Brian McKeithan
Brian McKeithan
Les and Jennifer Brannen of Marietta look at The Sassy Buck's pottery at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta on Saturday.
Brian McKeithan
Brian McKeithan
The Emerson Drummers, from Marietta's Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation, play at the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta.
Brian McKeithan
The scene on Etowah Drive on the morning of the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival in Marietta.
MARIETTA — Saturday morning was gray and cloudy, but the 14th annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival was bustling with people and filled with the sound of drums.
This year’s festival featured more than 35 vendors and two stages with live music, all packed into a single block of the Cherokee Heights neighborhood.
Lisa Underwood, who lives near Cherokee Heights, said her family has been coming to the festival for the past four years.
“We usually buy a piece and the girls get to pick out something,” said Underwood, while her daughters Matilda, 6, and Martha, 7, painted at a booth run by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
The festival, run entirely by volunteers, has been organized for the past four years by Trapp Tischner, a Walton High School literature teacher turned jewelry designer. Tischner’s jewelry company, Tisch, got its start at the festival in 2010.
Tischner lives just a few houses down from the corner where her vendor stall stood this year. She said the festival’s focus on the local community is one of its best features.
"Ninety-five percent of the artists are within a five-block radius," Tischner said.
The festival this year featured Sharon Crumley’s mixed media, Wanda Frey’s paintings, and The Sassy Buck’s pottery. The nearby Sessions Stand provided coffee.
"It's really quality art," Tischner said. "Everybody's got a little funk going on, which I think people like."
Tischner said the live drum performance, courtesy of the Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Marietta, often kicks off the festival.
The Emerson Drummers performed traditional West African music, led by Marietta local Chuck Cogliandro. A small crowd formed when they began to play.
"It's a cohering force in the universe," Cogliandro said about the music. "It brings people together."
