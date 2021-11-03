Marietta council members Grif Chalfant and Andy Morris defeated their challengers in Tuesday's municipal elections, securing new four-year terms on the council.
According to unofficial results from Cobb County elections, Ward 2 Councilman Chalfant received 1,271 votes, or 65%. His opponent, John Silvey, received 674 votes, or 35%.
Ward 4 Councilman Morris also won handily, with 1,656 votes, or 62%. Challenger Ted Ferreira garnered 1,013 votes, or 38%.
Morris will serve a third consecutive full-length term (he also served from 2002-2005 and a two-year stint from 2012-2013).
Chalfant will serve his fifth term, having been first elected in 2006.
Chalfant’s race saw turnout of about 30%, which outpaced the citywide mayoral contest, which saw 22% turnout. Morris’s race was even higher, with about 39.5% turnout.
Morris could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Ferreira declined to comment on his loss.
Chalfant commended his opponent, saying both he and Silvey had "worked their tails off." The councilman said he held several meet-and-greets and knocked on "probably 2,000" doors.
"I am just totally pumped over it being over with," Chalfant said. "When you start in June, walking houses and visiting with people, it wears on you."
Going in, Chalfant said he was too cautious to be confident.
"It's just a different climate than in the past. So, I really didn't know what to expect," Chalfant said.
He credited his win to being responsive to constituents. Aside from policy and specific votes, Chalfant feels helping people access city services is an important aspect of remaining popular.
"I feel like I have done a good job for them," Chalfant said. "I try to answer everybody's calls, emails and tried to get them help, whatever person at the city that could help them."
Silvey said he was “cautiously optimistic” heading into the election, but knew the challenge he signed up for in challenging four-term incumbent Chalfant.
“It's kind of hard to go against an incumbent that's been there for that long, but I knew that I had a lot of support from a lot of friends and a lot of community members,” Silvery said.
Silvey, despite the loss, was glad to have run, and said he didn't have regrets about how he ran his campaign.
“I know that I ran my own race,” Silvey said. “It was a great experience. I got to know a lot of the citizens in our ward. … I'll be looking forward to seeing what the next four years hold for Marietta, and I may be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.