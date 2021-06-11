The city of Marietta's Art in the Park will return to the Marietta Square this Labor Day weekend, the city announced Friday.
The annual event, canceled in 2020, will feature live music, children's activities, food from local restaurants, and over 150 booths for artists.
"This year, the festival will feature more than 150 artists with offerings in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pottery, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones," a news release said.
In addition, the event will include a chalk street art display for children. Registration is $10 per person, and proceeds will benefit Marietta High School's visual arts program.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Saturday, September 4 to Monday, September 6 (Labor Day).
