MARIETTA — Marietta kicked off spooky season Saturday with HarvestFest in Marietta Square.
This year's festival featured costume contests, a pie-eating contest and a slew of emergency vehicles for kids to explore.
Emily Zillweger, special events coordinator for the city's department of parks and recreation, organized this year's HarvestFest. She came dressed as Esmerelda from Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
"HarvestFest lets kids and families come celebrate Halloween as well as learn about our city departments," Zillweger said.
The "Touch-a-Truck" part of the festival allowed kids to get up close and behind the wheel of a variety of police vehicles, as well as fire trucks, garbage trucks and excavation equipment.
"It's just one more way for us to bridge a gap with kids, to get them to see us as part of the community and not something to be afraid of," said Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police's public information officer.
"We came specifically for the trucks," said Jamie Hook of Marietta, whose 3-year-old son, Presley, is a fan of big vehicles of all sorts. Hook said the event was great for kids, and she liked it wasn't as crowded as last week's Chalktoberfest.
The pie-eating contest, with pies made by Marietta Pie Bar, also brought people to the square.
The winner of the adult contest, Max Haworth of Chattanooga, was in town visiting friends. They decided to visit HarvestFest just so they could see who could eat the most pumpkin pie in 2 minutes.
"I was like, I'm gonna win it for sure. I would have been extremely disappointed if I didn't," said 23-year-old Haworth. "We did Google strategies beforehand."
Emma Coulter, Haworth's friend from Canton, said the thickness of the pumpkin pie made it difficult for her, despite the fact Pie Bar makes her favorite pies.
"It was the texture," Coulter said. "Once my nostrils were in, it was hard to breathe."
Costumed contestants ranged from Minnie Mouse to a hot-air balloon.
Marietta resident Kimberly Coaloa dressed up her dogs for her trip to HarvestFest. "Every year they wear the same costumes," Coaloa said of her poodle, dressed as Wonder Woman, and Bennet the pug who, for one day a year, is a thoroughbred racing horse — complete with a jockey.
"Any time there's an event in the square, I like to come out and be involved in the community," Coaloa said.
