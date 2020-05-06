New data released Wednesday by Cobb & Douglas Public Health show the area surrounding Marietta has had the highest concentration of positive COVID-19 cases in Cobb County.
A map on the health agency’s website divides the two counties by ZIP codes. It reports the area represented by 30060, which includes downtown Marietta, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Life University and the Kennesaw State University Marietta campus, has had 187 positive cases.
Information on the website also shows residents between 50 and 59 years of age have tested positive more than any other age group. More women than men have contracted the coronavirus in Cobb, and while the race of 521 residents are unknown, white people have had the highest number of cases at 689, followed by black residents at 567 and Asians at 35.
The information on Cobb & Douglas’ website will be updated daily, but it did not include the most recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday evening, which were released at 7:25 p.m.
That report showed Cobb County has had 1,999 cases of the coronavirus and 107 deaths.
The county is averaging about 253 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
In Georgia, there have been 30,737 reported cumulative cases and 1,317 deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 29,839 cumulative cases and 1,294 deaths.
About 5.1% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.3%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,785 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 510 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,251 cases and 132 deaths, DeKalb County at 2,357 cases and 59 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,222 cases and 81deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,193,813 people nationwide have contracted the virus and 670,802 have died.
For the full Cobb & Douglas Health report, visit https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
