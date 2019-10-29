Marietta is set to become home to a 50-bed shelter for kids and teens on their way to a permanent home.
The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-2 to approve the facility on Powers Ferry Road near Studio Movie Grille on Monday evening. Vice Chair Karen Kirkpatrick and board member David Hunter voted against the plan, and board member Tom Samples abstained because he lives near the property.
Mitchell Bryant, managing partner at Freemont Grace Holdings, said the facility will house only children referred from the federal government on a short-term basis. The kids who stay there could range from infants to 17-year-olds and could include teen mothers and their babies. Bryant said the home will be the last waystation for children who have been approved to join new families, and the average stay time will be 35 days.
While there, the children will have access to medical care as well as counseling, educational and vocational services. The kids will not be enrolled in local schools but will receive tutoring on-site.
One reason Freemont Grace had to go before the board had to do with the shelter’s classification. The city considers it a homeless shelter because that is the closest thing in its zoning code, but Freemont Grace said that’s not quite accurate.
Board member J.K. Lowman agreed.
“Really, the children aren’t homeless, they’ve been sponsored to go into a home when they finish this process,” he said. “I think that’s part of the awkwardness we’re dealing with here is we’re trying to fit a size 6 foot into a size 11 shoe, and there’s a lot of rattle room there.”
Bryant said the facility will not present the same potential nuisances that a homeless shelter might.
“If you drove by after we are operating, you would not know what we are doing, what we are operating, there would be no way to tell,” he said. “It’s fully self-contained. Our children are educated during the day; however, they’re only educated in the building. There are no school buses, there are no adults, there are no shopping carts, there’s no loitering, there’s no soup kitchen, no soup line.”
Some neighbors were not convinced. Five nearby residents and business owners signed up to speak out against the development.
Attorney Ronna Woodruff, whose law practice is next to the building, said she had big concerns with its previous tenant. The spot was once home to the George W. Hartmann Center, which helped teenagers dealing with addiction.
“Numerous times, the police were called because children in that house would escape,” she said. “The police showed up at my law practice numerous times wanting to look at the tapes to see where the children went. … The children would hang out the window after they busted them out and scream expletives at my clients that were trying to come and go and do business on my property.”
Woodruff and others also said they had concerns about their property values and questioned whether the space was suitable for children, describing it as rundown and dilapidated.
Board Chair Bobby Van Buren said he understands their concerns, but last month’s agenda item concerning MUST Ministry’s new homeless shelter has colored his perspective.
“I think having come off our last case last month with the homeless shelter, I’m a little bit more sensitive to the need, and that’s just my opinion,” he said. “We have a strong need for facilities like this. If they don’t come here, they’re going somewhere else. My biggest concern is the building structure itself and the renovation, but these kids need somewhere to go. They need somewhere to be housed for 35 days. I’m more concerned about that.”
The approval passed with a host of stipulations, including that the facility not serve adults and that it comply with all state and federal regulations.
Bryant said that will not be a problem and that no children will enter the facility until it is inspected and approved by both state and federal agencies. He said he estimates the cost will be about $200,000 for the renovations, which will include new floors, windows and paint.
“We wouldn’t put children in something that is not, A, safe, and aesthetics,” he said. “We’re trying to be a good neighbor in the community, so we want to put up something that’s going to add value, it’s well-manicured, the windows are new and everything’s nice. … We don’t put together dilapidated things, we’re not slum lords or anything like that. We’re going to invest in the building, it’s going to be an asset to the community, an asset to the neighborhood.”
Freemont Grace is hoping to lease the property, which is owned by former Marietta Councilman Philip Goldstein. Bryant said now that the zoning board has approved the plan, Freemont Grace will be able to apply for federal funding which will be used to renovate the facilities and pay for the program to run.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re moving on to the next step. We’re not there yet, but we’ve moved on to the next step. This was an important part, and we’re glad it went our way, but now it moves on to the next step.”
He said the deadline to apply for those federal dollars is Nov. 12, and if everything goes as planned, he hopes to start serving children in the spring.
Development Services Director Rusty Roth said the issue will only go before the full City Council if someone appeals the decision, and as of Tuesday afternoon, nobody has done so. Any affected party can appeal by writing a letter to Roth or Planning and Zoning Manager Shelby Little within 30 days of the vote.
