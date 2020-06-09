MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council is showing support for the pending hate crimes legislation in the Georgia Legislature and may soon join other Cobb County cities in issuing a resolution condemning racism.
Smyrna, Acworth and Kennesaw have issued statements in response to the nationwide unrest around the recent deaths of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer held his knee on his neck for over eight minutes, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot by a white father and son in south Georgia who told police they thought he was a burglar.
After a bitter disagreement, Cobb Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution condemning racism Tuesday, becoming the fourth governing body in the county to do so.
One of Marietta’s two resolutions in response to the deaths is support for Georgia House Bill 426, known as the “hate crimes bill” which passed the House in March and is in the state’s Senate judiciary committee. The bill establishes penalties for those convicted of crimes in which the victim was chosen based on race, skin color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, physical disability or mental disability.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin initially proposed a broad resolution that says the Declaration of Independence is from “the tyranny of racism, prejudice, fear of repressive authority, lack of justice and equality, and religion oppression,” and declares the city “stand as one with its citizens and visitors to seek racial justice and mercy for all and to not condone prejudice; and further to ensure that all of our citizens are treated with respect and equality with all rights and privileges appertaining thereto.”
The mayor’s proposed resolution mentions racism and “racial driven murders” but not specifically the deaths of Floyd, Arbery, or Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police who entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant during an attempted drug sting.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said the original statement could be a Fourth of July message, but needed to do more to address the high-profile deaths that have sparked protests across the country.
“I applaud the effort, but I think that we fall short of what I feel people are looking for the city to say, if we don’t address the elephant. We didn’t specifically address the elephant, and we have to,” she said. “I think with a little change here and there, this would be a great July Fourth message. But as far as discussing racism, the impact of the murder in Minneapolis and the vigilante murder in Georgia, we’ve just got to come out and say it.”
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly agreed, adding she would like to see language acknowledging the pain many people are feeling because of the deaths, and also wants the resolution to recognize the Marietta Police Department’s efforts to engage with the community.
“We need to talk about community relations and all the groups that the chief and his team have established in the community ... those are things we have to continue to do and honor. Diversity in our police department is also important, so we are reflective of the people we represent. All of those things are important to say because they're things we've been working on for a very long time,” Kelly said. “I do think we have to be very clear in the fact that racism and hate have no place in our city, and we are committed to continue to put in safeguards in our community that will fight against both of those.”
The council will consider another draft of a racism-focused resolution and finalize the hate crimes resolution at its meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.