A 28-year-old Marietta woman is wanted by state authorities for three counts of insurance fraud, after police said she claimed $8,000 by altering medical receipts from three clinics.
Zafirah Ali-Bey was last seen in Marietta, but could be hiding out anywhere in the metro Atlanta area, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a press release.
Police have not said to what extent the medical receipts were altered, or whether she received the $8,000 she claimed.
“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please call our Criminal Investigations Division at 404-640-0454,” King said.
Ali-Bey is accused of forging three medical receipts which she provided to GEICO, an American auto insurance company, in order to fraudulently receive reimbursement for $8,081.
The reimbursements were for services at Subspecialty Imaging, a Sandy Springs business offering medical scans like x-ray and ultrasound, a WellStar medical center, and Concentra Urgent Care, an occupational health clinic in Marietta, according to Ali-Bey’s arrest warrant.
It shows she is charged with three felony counts of insurance fraud and would be subject to a $7,500 bond if arrested and booked into jail.
Police said Ali-Bey submitted to GEICO computer screen shots of the three altered medical receipts to claim the money.
The insurance fraud happened at Ali-Bey’s house, in a town home complex off Sandtown Road in the Fair Oaks neighborhood, between Dec. 6, 2018 and Jan. 31 this year, police said.
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both, the state insurance commissioner said, adding that people can choose to provide information about suspects anonymously.
