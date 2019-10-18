A woman who fled Marietta to hide from her estranged husband after he raped her was found, kidnapped, stabbed and beaten by him on Thursday night, police said.
Kenneth Terry, 53, of Connecticut, was last seen driving his former wife’s 2007 black Chevy Impala with Connecticut tags, authorities said Friday.
He is considered armed and dangerous, possibly carrying a knife, and anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Marietta Detective Michael Selleck at 770-794-5372 immediately, Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.
“He is believed to still be in the Atlanta area,” McPhilamy said.
The woman was taken to a Marietta hospital with non-life threatening injuries after managing to escape her ex-husband and get help, he said.
This was after Terry discovered her location sometime on Thursday night, attacked her and kidnapped her, police claim, adding that multiple jurisdictions are involved in his search and details “are still being discovered” in the investigation.
“It is believed that the kidnapping and initial assault took place somewhere in Sandy Springs,” McPhilamy said. “Terry forced his estranged wife into her own vehicle and drove to the Marietta area. The victim had been severely beaten and stabbed before Terry pulled into a Marietta hotel parking lot.”
In the parking lot, Terry briefly stepped out of the vehicle and his ex-wife seized the opportunity to lock him out, he said.
She got into the driver’s seat and drove to the front of the hotel, where she jumped out of the car and cried for help as Terry tried to force her back inside the vehicle, police said.
“A security guard for the hotel noticed the struggle and confronted Terry,” McPhilamy said. “Terry jumped back into the victim’s car and drove away. Moments later the security guard called 911 asking for police and medical help.”
McPhilamy said the woman had earlier contacted Marietta police, on Sept. 28, stating her estranged husband had raped her.
Officers investigated and got an arrest warrant for him, discovering he was already on federal probation out of Connecticut, he said, adding that the U.S. Marshals Service is looking for him in addition to metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies.
“Since September 28th Terry has attempted to contact the victim on multiple occasions,” McPhilamy said. The victim relocated to another metro Atlanta area city in an attempt to conceal her location from Terry.”
Marietta police are seeking a video clip of the struggle in front of the hotel, and will make it publicly available if it is located, McPhilamy said.
