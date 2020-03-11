A Marietta woman has been indicted on a felony hit-and-run charge after the death of a 14-year-old Marietta boy in early December, records show.
Marva Yvonne Payton, 51, was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on March 5, accused of causing the death of 14-year-old Jesus A. Marcial, per court documents.
Jesus was walking southbound along Cunningham Road near Crosswinds Circle in Marietta around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 when he was hit by a black 2013 Honda Accord being driven southbound on Cunningham Road by Payton, authorities said.
The child was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he died almost 24 hours later on March 11, according to Cobb County police.
Payton was arrested at her home on Westward Drive in Marietta just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 11, about five hours after Jesus was pronounced dead, on a single felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, records show.
She was booked into the Cobb County jail on a $100,000 bond and released on Dec. 12, according to court documents.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes alleges in Payton’s indictment the suspect knowingly failed to stop at the scene of the collision, give her identification or render assistance.
Police said they viewed surveillance footage from the Dairy Queen restaurant on the corner of Cunningham Road and Powder Springs Street, which led them to Payton’s vehicle.
“Investigators located a black 2013 Honda Accord at a residence within a half mile of the collision site,” police said while announcing Payton's arrest. “The Honda exhibited damage consistent with a pedestrian collision.”
Officers said numerous citizens and Dairy Queen staff helped the investigation.
Payton’s case has been assigned to Cobb Superior Court Judge Tain Kell, but a hearing date has yet to be set, according to court records.
An online obituary for Jesus was published by Castellaw Funeral Home in Smyrna, offering a glimpse of the child's character.
"I had the honor of being Jesus’s kindergarten teacher," Nikki Clotfelter wrote in a tribute. "He was an amazing student who was loved by his classmates! He was smart and so witty, even as a 6-year-old! He will always be one of my favorite kids!"
