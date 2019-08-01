A Marietta woman is in the Cobb County jail charged with felony criminal damage after police say she smashed a car with a brick Saturday morning, breaking off both side mirrors.
Taniqua Thomas, 19, was arrested at her apartment on Cobb Parkway North, across the road from The Walker School, just before 6 a.m. on July 27.
Police say she intentionally damaged a Silver Suzuki Reno parked at the Northside Apartments complex, where she lives, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.
The arrest warrant states Thomas repeatedly hit a window of the car with a brick in an attempt to smash it, left multiple scratches all over the vehicle, and broke off its two side mirrors.
The damage was in excess of $500, the warrant states.
Thomas remains in custody on a $4,000 bond, facing a single felony charge of criminal damage to property in the second degree.
