A Marietta woman was seriously injured Sunday evening, when a motorist drove onto the sidewalk on Pat Mell Road and struck her before driving through a brick sign and finally coming to a stop, according to Cobb Police.
Lisbeth Palencia, 22, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after the incident around 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the driver, 61-year-old Douglas Spak, also of Marietta, was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.
According to investigators, Spak was driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Express van west on Pat Mell Road, when the van left the roadway and continued across the sidewalk where Palencia was walking.
Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner said the front of the van struck Palencia and threw her to the ground in front of a home on Pat Mell Road. The van, meanwhile, continued west across Lorene Drive and struck a brick sign in front of a small strip commercial building at 457 Pat Mell Road, crossed a commercial driveway and a grassy area and came to a rest in front of other businesses at 455 Pat Mell Road, Barner said.
It is so far unclear if charges are expected in the crash.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
