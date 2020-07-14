A Marietta woman died in a wreck Monday morning while driving in Alabama, five miles north of the town of Smith Station and just west of the Alabama-Georgia state line.
Chloe Diana Couvrette of Marietta was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler at about 10:45 a.m. Monday when she struck a 2016 Kenworth truck, according to a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.
