A Marietta woman died Thursday morning after her car crossed the centerline on Hurt Road in Smyrna and collided with another traveling the opposite direction, according to Cobb police.
Marietta's Gail McGill Draper, 68, was driving west along Hurt Road at 10:19 a.m. Thursday morning, police say. As she approached the road's intersection with Brooks Court, she crossed the centerline and struck the southern concrete curb and guardrail before colliding with an eastbound Toyota Avalon.
Draper was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Avalon was taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.
The wreck is under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
