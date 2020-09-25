A Marietta woman who was last seen nearly a week ago died after being involved in a single-car crash in Bartow County, officials said.
Danisha Williams, 24, was found Thursday night, according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton. On Friday, Guyton told the MDJ that Williams was found between Cartersville and Emerson. He said Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiners will complete an autopsy to determine cause of death.
In a social media post published to Facebook on Tuesday, the Marietta Police Department said Williams was last seen driving a black Toyota Camry early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 19. Marietta police said Williams had not communicated with family or friends since the night of Friday, Sept. 18.
In a Friday update to the Facebook post, the Marietta Police Department said Williams’ body and vehicle had been located. The post also included a message from Williams’ family.
“My sister and the car have been found,” a family member wrote, “and she will not be coming home. She has passed. It seems that she ran off the road while driving home. I want to thank you all for your support and efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.