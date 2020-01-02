A 72-year-old Marietta woman died while driving her car on South Marietta Parkway on New Year's Day, ultimately crashing into a concrete wall, police say.
Patricia Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and police believe she suffered a medical episode while driving, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the Marietta Police Department.
It states Wright was driving her 2012 Toyota Prius westbound on South Marietta Parkway, approaching the intersection with Powers Ferry Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Wright’s vehicle exited its lane of travel and entered the right shoulder of South Marietta Parkway,” police said. “Her vehicle ultimately came to rest against the concrete wall on the shoulder.”
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
