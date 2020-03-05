After being choked, threatened and headbutted three times, a Marietta woman imprisoned in an apartment ran for her life while her attacker used the bathroom, police say.
Damian Rodriguez Pavon, 32, was arrested by Cobb police in relation to the domestic violence incident and remains in the Cobb County jail without bond on four charges, records show.
Police said Pavon threatened the life of a woman “living or formerly living in the same household,” at his apartment in The Taylor Apartment Homes complex on Bellemeade Drive in Marietta during the afternoon of Feb. 26.
Per investigators, Pavon broke the woman’s nose. Firefighters responding to the incident noticed the victim “had a great deal of blood on her nose, mouth and chin,” Pavon’s arrest warrant states.
“Said accused held said victim by the throat in an attempt to strangle,” the warrant states. “While doing (so) said victim stated that said accused headbutted her in the face three times.”
Police said Pavon had pinned the woman up against the side of a bunk bed in a bedroom of the apartment and choked her with his hands while yelling “I am going to kill you” in Spanish.
He wouldn’t allow her to leave the bedroom, the warrant states, so she “took the opportunity to run and call police” when he used the bathroom.
Pavon drove away from the apartment complex before police arrived, but they apprehended him soon after, about five miles away on Austell Road in his red 2008 Ford Expedition, records show.
He faces felony charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, false imprisonment and battery family violence.
Pavon’s driver’s license was suspended, because of a “failure to appear violation” in respect of a 2019 case, and he was also charged with misdemeanor driving while suspended, his warrant states.
On the four charges Pavon was denied bond as a danger to a person or the community, per his warrant.
